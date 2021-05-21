The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

