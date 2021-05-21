The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

