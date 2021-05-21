The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 705,380 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $108,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

HD stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

