The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.09. 966,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

