The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

