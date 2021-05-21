The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.96 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.05. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

