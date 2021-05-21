The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

