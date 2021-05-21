The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,046 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

GS stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

