The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $363.91. 41,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day moving average of $295.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

