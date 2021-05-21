The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

