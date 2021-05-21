The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $297.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.89 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

