The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 26,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,522. The stock has a market cap of $690.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

