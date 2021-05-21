The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,363. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.