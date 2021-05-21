The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $3.69. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

