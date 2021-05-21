The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

