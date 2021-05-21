The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.