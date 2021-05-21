The Children’s Place, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Children’s Place in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 486.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 56.6% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

