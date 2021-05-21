The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,053. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

