The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $649.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.10 million and the lowest is $616.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

CG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 762,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.