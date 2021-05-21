The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $240.00 at Citigroup

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

BA opened at $227.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

