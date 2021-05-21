The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 3.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $27,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 344,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.46.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

