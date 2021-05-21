The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$79.33.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$50.17 and a 1 year high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

