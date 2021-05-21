The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 208,154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $17,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.