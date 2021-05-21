Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SkyWest by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

