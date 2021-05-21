Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,279 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI opened at $17.25 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.