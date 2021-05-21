Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

