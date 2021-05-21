Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

