Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $981,043 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

