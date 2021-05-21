Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 95,652 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,652 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

