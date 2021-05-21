Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,419. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

