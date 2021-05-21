Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Invests $385,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85,971.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

