Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

