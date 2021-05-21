Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $588.10 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Terra has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00023833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $588.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009390 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,423,843 coins and its circulating supply is 382,670,455 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.