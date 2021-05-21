Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 88,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

