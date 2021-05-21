Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TNC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 113,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

