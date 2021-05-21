Tendies Price Reaches $0.0870 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $653,088.93 and approximately $79,946.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,521 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,521 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

