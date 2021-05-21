Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

TLS stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74.

In other Telos news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

