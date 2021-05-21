Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.47 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.35. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

