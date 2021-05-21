Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.66. Teleflex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS.

TFX traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.01. 154,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.48. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

