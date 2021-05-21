TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.94. 8,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TechnoPro in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.