TD Securities Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

