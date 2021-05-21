TD Securities Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

