TD Securities Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $56.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

