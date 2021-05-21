Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

