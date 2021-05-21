Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $222.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

