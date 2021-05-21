Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

TRGP stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,763. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

