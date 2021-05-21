Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $16.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 4,584 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

