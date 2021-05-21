Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 42.15%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.37 $87.86 million $2.27 7.04 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 3.14 $70.21 million $1.32 10.61

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

