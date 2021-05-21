Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.15. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.31.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

