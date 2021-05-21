Taglich Brothers Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.92. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

