Taglich Brothers Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Phunware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phunware in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PHUN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 12.85. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

