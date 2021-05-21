Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SYY stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

